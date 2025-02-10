The 66-year-old Vernon man was found asleep behind the wheel at a green light in Tolland and is now facing OUI and drug charges after allegedly trying to flee, despite his car being turned off, state police said.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, troopers responded to a report of a silver Jetta stopped in the right-turn-only lane at the intersection of I-84 eastbound at exit 68 and Route 195 in Tolland.

According to state police, the vehicle had been sitting motionless at a green light for several minutes before concerned motorists called 911.

When troopers arrived, they found Tobin unresponsive behind the wheel with the car still running, police said.

After turning off the Jetta and taking the keys out of the ignition, they noticed a white powdery substance around his nostrils and suspected he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he woke up.

Despite being disoriented, Tobin allegedly attempted to shift the car into drive and press the gas in an apparent effort to flee—only to realize the vehicle had already been turned off by troopers.

After failing field sobriety tests, he was taken into custody, where a search revealed five bags of suspected narcotics, police said.

Tobin was charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs;

Violation of traffic control signals;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Interfering with an officer.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and transported to Hartford Correctional Center after being unable to post bail. His initial appearance was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10, at Rockville Superior Court.

