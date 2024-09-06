Man Dies After Crashing Car, Attempting To Swim Across Pond In Vernon

The incident occurred in Tolland County around 10 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 6, in Vernon.

Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra said officers responded to the crash on Snipsic Street and East Main Street.

When they arrived, Marra said they found the unoccupied Malibu with significant front-end damage. Officers began to search for the driver.

While searching, Marra said officers saw a man attempting to swim across Papermill Pond. They could maintain a visual on the man until he went under water.

The Vernon Fire Department, Vernon EMS, Rockville Medic, and the Tolland County Dive Team all responded to assist in the rescue efforts.

The man was located in the water and removed by divers. Efforts were made to resuscitate him. However, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Marra said that the man has been identified as Julio Feliciano, age 33, of Hartford.

Anyone with information is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Vernon-Rockville and receive free news updates.