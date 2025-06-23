Partly Cloudy 95°

Drunk Wrong-Way Vernon Driver Busted On I-84 In Tolland After Multiple People Call 911: Police

A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after state police say he was driving the wrong way on I-84 near the Willington rest area early Sunday morning, June 22.

David Alvarado

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
David Alvarado, 29, of Vernon, was arrested around 4:17 a.m. after multiple people called 911 about a car driving in the wrong direction on the interstate near the Tolland town line, Connecticut State Police said. 

Responding officers found the vehicle stopped in the center median near Exit 69 in Tolland. The car was facing the wrong direction, according to police. 

Police say Alvarado showed signs of impairment. “Troopers observed that Alvarado was exhibiting signs of impairment, to include the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from within the vehicle,” according to the incident report.

Alvarado failed a field sobriety test and was arrested without incident, police said. 

He was charged with:

  • Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • Driving the wrong way on a divided highway
  • Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Alvarado was later released on a $25,000 bond, authorities said. 

