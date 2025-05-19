CT Man Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Vernon 12-Year-Old Girl; DNA, Texts Prove Key Evidence: DA

Bryan Jaworski, 48, of Manchester, was convicted of two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of illegal sexual contact with a minor under 16, the Connecticut State's Attorney said.

When questioned before his arrest in 2023, Jaworski told investigators he met the girl on a dating app and believed she was 18 or older. He said they never did anything but kiss, reports from the time noted. Though texts he sent a friend said they had sex in his car.

The victim told police they had sex three times, and investigators found his DNA on her sheets, the prosecutor said, as well as texts between them discussing sexual activity.

Vernon Police Detective Cody Flanigan led the investigation. According to an affidavit, Jaworski told officers he met the girl through a dating app and thought she was older. He said she claimed to be waiting for a new ID after moving from another state.

Jaworski's sentencing is set for July 14.

