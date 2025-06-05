CT Funeral Home Owner Launches Campaign To Help Victims Of Alleged $70K Vernon Funeral Scam

Philip Pietras, 51, of Coventry, was arrested Sunday, April 6, and charged with first-degree larceny, according to Connecticut State Police.

Dozens of people had given Pietras money intended for escrow accounts, which would have been available to cover funeral costs when needed, police said. They later learned the money was never deposited, and now they must start over.

The John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester launched a fundraising page to help make victims financially whole again.

Funeral director Tom Tierney started the fund off with a $10,000 donation.

"The Pietras Preneed Victims Fund has been created to help. This isn’t about pointing fingers—it’s about coming together to do what’s right. While one individual’s actions have caused harm, we believe our community and profession can unite to offer healing and support."

Tierney is calling on other funeral homes to step up and contribute.

Pietras owns four funeral homes, including Bassinger and Dowd Funeral Home in East Windsor, Tolland Memorial Funeral Home in Tolland, Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home in Coventry, and Burke-Fortin Funeral Home in Vernon.

Investigators say he embezzled $71,950 from multiple people, with much of the money gambled away at casinos in Springfield, Massachusetts; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Las Vegas; and Clearwater, Florida. Authorities said additional funds were spent at restaurants and stores across Connecticut.

Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

