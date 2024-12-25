Christmas Save: Woman Airlifted After Falling Through Ice On Bolton Lake In Vernon

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, the Vernon Police Department received a call reporting a person in the water near 55 Llynwood Drive. Responding officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians found a woman in her 50s who had fallen through the ice on Bolton Lake.

Life-saving measures were immediately performed on the scene. The woman was transported by Lifestar helicopter to Hartford Hospital for treatment, police said. Her current condition has not been disclosed.

Vernon Police are reminding residents to exercise extreme caution when venturing onto frozen surfaces.

"Ice is never 100 percent safe," the department warned, urging the public to follow guidelines provided by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for ice safety.

This case remains under investigation as the community reflects on the heroic actions of first responders who brought hope to a potentially tragic situation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Vernon-Rockville and receive free news updates.