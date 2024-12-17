Baltimore Pedestrian Dies Weeks After Being Struck Crossing Montgomery County Road: Police

On Sunday, Nov. 10, Derrick Lamarr Fields, 50, was crossing Rockville Pike near Marinelli Drive when he was hit by a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, Montgomery County Police said.

Fields was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries on Tuesday, Dec. 3, authorities announced on Tuesday afternoon.

No details about the driver were released.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

