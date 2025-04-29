Armed Gas Station Robber Found Guilty In String Of Violent Hold-Up In Vernon, Across CT: DOJ

William Rosario Lopez, 39, was found guilty on multiple charges after hearing detailed evidence about a series of armed robberies that took place over just nine days in March 2020, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

According to court testimony, Rosario Lopez stormed five gas stations —Vernon, Southington, Waterbury, Ansonia, and New Britain — threatening employees with a silver pistol. In one case, he hit a clerk in the head. In another, he kicked a worker who couldn’t open the safe. At the Ansonia Shell station, when the cashier didn’t move fast enough, Rosario Lopez fired a shot at them. The worker wasn’t hit, but the threat was real, the prosecutor said.

In several of the robberies, Rosario Lopez wore a surgical mask. In two of the incidents, Solimar Rodriguez Gonzalez acted as a lookout. She was seen on store cameras just before the Vernon and Waterbury robberies.

Police arrested the pair on April 9, 2020. A search of their car revealed a silver .25-caliber pistol and ammunition — matching the weapon seen during the robberies.

Rosario Lopez, who has a violent criminal history in New York and Puerto Rico, was found guilty of nine felony counts, including four armed robberies, one attempted robbery, and firearm offenses. He faces a minimum of 28 years in prison, with a possible life sentence. He has been in custody since his arrest. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Gonzalez previously pleaded guilty and is also awaiting sentencing.

The case highlights the danger local workers faced during an already fearful time, and the swift action taken to bring justice to victims across multiple towns.

