Fair 67°

SHARE

37-Year-Old Man Killed After Swimming Pool Company Van Hits Truck On CT Road

A man was killed after a swimming pool company's van crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a truck on a busy Connecticut roadway, police said. 

The crash happened on Route 32 (River Road) in Willington near the intersection with Battye Road.&nbsp;

The crash happened on Route 32 (River Road) in Willington near the intersection with Battye Road. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in Tolland County on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at around 5:30 p.m., when two vehicles collided on Route 32 (River Road) in the town of Willington near the intersection with Battye Road, Connecticut State Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

According to authorities, a Ram van owned by Vernon-based Juliano's Pools, LLC had been traveling in the north lane when it crossed the painted double-yellow line into the southbound lane for an unknown reason, striking a 2020 Ram 5500 truck. 

The driver of the Ram 5500 sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital. 

Meanwhile, the driver of the van, 37-year-old Fred Viets of Willington, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Jamaitus at 860-896-3200, or email nicholas.jamaitus@ct.gov. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Vernon-Rockville and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE