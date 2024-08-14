37-Year-Old Man Killed After Swimming Pool Company Van Hits Truck On CT Road

The crash happened in Tolland County on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at around 5:30 p.m., when two vehicles collided on Route 32 (River Road) in the town of Willington near the intersection with Battye Road, Connecticut State Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

According to authorities, a Ram van owned by Vernon-based Juliano's Pools, LLC had been traveling in the north lane when it crossed the painted double-yellow line into the southbound lane for an unknown reason, striking a 2020 Ram 5500 truck.

The driver of the Ram 5500 sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the van, 37-year-old Fred Viets of Willington, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Jamaitus at 860-896-3200, or email nicholas.jamaitus@ct.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Vernon-Rockville and receive free news updates.