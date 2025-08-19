Walgreens To Close Torrington Pharmacy Along With 2 More CT Locations

A company spokesperson said Walgreens would close stores in Hamden, Meriden, and Torrington in the coming weeks.

The company has already shut down eight locations across Connecticut this year, including East Hartford, East Haven, New Britain, and New Milford.

The schedule for the next round of closures is:

The Walgreens at 1191 Dixwell Avenue in Hamden will close on Sept. 9.

The Walgreens at 425 W. Main Street in Meriden will close on Oct. 1.

The Walgreens at 1745 E. Main Street in Torrington will close on Oct. 1.

Anyone who uses these pharmacies will have their prescriptions transferred automatically to nearby stores. They will not need to take any action, the company said.

For Hamden customers, prescriptions will be moved to the Walgreens at 1697 Whitney Avenue. Meriden customers will be redirected to 825 E. Main Street. Torrington customers can pick up prescriptions at 28 E. Elm Street.

