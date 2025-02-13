Torrington Man Accused Of Trying To Sneak Teen Into Canada, Admits To Child Porn Charges: Feds

Christopher Jesus Constanzo, of Torrington, faces up to 30 years in prison following his mea culpa, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

Constanzo was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, at the U.S. Port of Entry at Highgate Springs, Vermont. The girl told customs officials that they'd met the night before at Stillwater Pond State Park in Torrington, where he sexually assaulted her, stuffed her into her trunk bound with a shoelace, and began driving, the prosecutor said. He took her out later that night and abused her again.

He allowed her to sit in the front as they crossed the border, where he told customs officials she was his sister, but because he didn't have COVID tests, Canadian authorities denied them entry. That's when the girl told agents she had been taken against her will, the prosecutor said.

Constanzo is accused of sexually assaulting multiple underage girls. That included a 16-year-old he met on Snapchat and lured to an abandoned warehouse in Torrington in July 2021. He told the girl he would kill her and her boyfriend if she did not have sex with him, then he raped her at knifepoint and filmed it, the prosecutor said.

That same month, he recorded sexually explicit FaceTime videos of a 17-year-old girl.

A judge will sentence Constanzo in May.

