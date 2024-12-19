National Guard Recruit, 19, ID'd As Victim Left Critical In Torrington Bakery Crash

Eric Fernandez was inside Rosa Vega Bakery in Torrington enjoying lunch when a 58-year-old man crashed his car through the front of the building around 11:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, according to a GoFundMe campaign and details previously reported by Daily Voice.

Fernandez became pinned underneath the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries.

After a lengthy extrication process, Fernandez was airlifted to the hospital, where he remains in the ICU. Family members say he faces a long road to recovery, including multiple surgeries, extensive medical care, and physical therapy.

Fernandez was set to begin basic training in February, but those plans are now uncertain, according to the GoFundMe launched by his sister-in-law Jessica Lliviganay.

“Eric is an easygoing, respectful person, with a great sense of humor,” Lliviganay said. “He is a force of good in this world and demonstrated his dedication to serving others by enlisting in the National Guard.”

His military benefits have not yet taken effect, leaving his family to grapple with mounting medical bills.

The crash also injured others inside the bakery, including Gladys Medina, the 65-year-old mother of the bakery’s owner, CT Insider reported. She suffered burns from hot oil that splashed onto her during the crash, and was transported to the hospital.

Fernandez, described as an avid soccer player and a devoted son, brother, uncle, and friend, has received an outpouring of support. His family is asking the community to donate or share the campaign to help him through this difficult time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Click here to donate to Eric Fernandez.

