Motorcycle Crash Turned Torrington Family's World 'Upside Down,' Community Rallies To Help

Nick Newman, 32, of Torrington, was involved in a two-motorcycle collision around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, on Winsted Road in Torrington. Both riders were thrown from their motorcycles, and paramedics airlifted them to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said Newman suffered a severe leg injury, while the other rider, a 31-year-old from Colebrook, sustained a head injury in the crash.

Newman's family said in a GoFundMe campaign created to help cover his medical expenses that he remains in critical condition.

As most of you know, my brother Nick was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on Saturday May 24th, flipping our whole world upside down. He was sent via Lifestar to a trauma center where he remains in critical condition, with months if not years of recovery ahead of him. You all know how much of a hardworking man Nick is, and I’m hoping we can all come together and financially set him for a bit.

As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had collected nearly $12,000 of its $15,000 goal.

The crash remains under investigation, and police have not released an update on the cause.

