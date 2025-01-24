Goshen Teen Driver Hit 137 MPH In Failed Attempt To Outrun Police: Cops

Thomas C. Smart, 18, of Goshen, was clocked speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph zone on Monday, Jan. 20, on Route 16 in Dover. When troopers tried to stop his 2013 BMW 335xi, Smart hit the gas instead, leading police on a 15-minute pursuit that peaked at speeds nearing 140 mph, officials said.

The chase ended near Milton, where police deployed spike strips. After running over them, Smart lost control of the car and crashed into a ditch, authorities said.

Smart was taken into custody without injury. He faces charges of felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and disobeying a police officer.

A passenger in the vehicle, who has not been charged, was also unhurt.

