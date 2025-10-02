Fentanyl Pill Found Outside Torrington Elementary School

The capsule was spotted on the sidewalk by a staff member on Wednesday, Oct.1 Police tested the substance and confirmed it contained fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be deadly even in tiny amounts.

Principal Marilyn Kahl sent an email to parents after the pill was identified. Physical education classes stayed indoors, and a police drug-sniffing dog searched the building and grounds, she wrote. No other drugs were found.

Kahl urged parents to speak with their children.

“Please take time this evening and have a conversation with your child(ren) pertaining to the critical importance to never touch a pill or capsule found anywhere. They should notify an adult immediately. It is sad that conversations such as this need to occur, and today is a stark reminder that we are not insulated from such threats. Thank you for your support.”

Superintendent Steven Madancy shared the warning across the district.

“Given that this incident could have occurred on any of our school grounds, I am sharing this message with all of our staff and the broader school community, requesting that you reinforce the same message that Mrs. Kahl shared with her families this afternoon,” Madancy wrote.

