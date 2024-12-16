After Car Crashes Through Torrington Bakery's Front Door, Injuring 4, Community Rallies To Help

Torrington police were called to Rosa Vega Bakery de Puerto Rico at 266 Main Street around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, after a 58-year-old man crashed his car through the front of the building, authorities said.

Gladys Medina, the 65-year-old mother of the bakery's owner, was taken to the hospital with burns after hot oil splashed onto her when the car hit the building, CT Insider reported.

A 19-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. As of Monday, he remained in critical but stable condition. A 48-year-old man who was inside Rosa Vega Bakery and the driver, who had to be cut from the vehicle, were taken to an area emergency room with minor injuries, the Torrington Police Department said.

Rosa Vega Bakery opened in 2019, and many community members want to help the owners rebuild and reopen. A GoFundMe created to help has raised nearly $2,500 of its $20,000 goal as of Monday evening from dozens of donors.

Ashley Murelli, who created the fundraiser, said the bakery was a hub for the community.

"That establishment was a huge staple of this town, and they are the friendliest people you could ever meet. Any and all donations and support will be appreciated," she wrote in the GoFundMe.

It's unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building. Torrington police are investigating the incident, but no charges have been filed.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has surveillance footage of it to contact investigators at 860-489-2000.

