2 Motorcyclists Fighting For Lives Following Torrington Crash: Police

Emergency crews rushed to Winsted Road in Torrington around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, after the motorcycles collided at the intersection near 420 Winsted Road. When police arrived, they found both riders lying near their heavily damaged bikes.

The crash victims were identified as a 32-year-old Torrington man and a 31-year-old from Colebrook. Police say the former suffered a serious leg injury, while the latter sustained a serious head injury. Due to the severity of their conditions, both were airlifted to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar helicopter.

Officers determined the motorcycles were traveling northbound together just before the crash. As they reached the Lowes Plaza entrance, both bikes collided, and the riders were ejected from their bikes.

Torrington Police are asking for help from anyone who may have seen the crash or has video footage. Officer Fifer is leading the investigation and can be reached at 860-489-2000.

