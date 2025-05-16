Woman’s Road Rage Caught On Dash Cam: Chased Driver, Threw Objects, Dodged Police In Tolland

Amanda Kennedy, 46, was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and multiple traffic infractions related to the alleged chase in Tolland, according to Connecticut State Police.

A woman driving to her class at the University of Connecticut on March 28 called police just before noon to report that a driver had thrown items out of her car at her and chased her at a high rate of speed along several roads in Tolland, state police said.

She also claimed Kennedy had a young child in the vehicle with her, but police could not verify that information.

The other driver captured the incident on a dash cam and gave the video to police, who reviewed it before issuing any charges.

The woman told police the incident began when they merged into the same lane simultaneously. She said Kennedy cut her off and gave her the middle finger. The driver said she sped up to get away, but Kennedy changed lanes multiple times to stay behind her and made dangerous moves around other vehicles, according to the police report.

The woman told police Kennedy sped away after realizing the driver was on the phone with authorities.

The dash cam video showed Kennedy's dangerous driving, including running stop signs and making erratic lane changes, police said. She also pulled off onto the side of the road when she heard troopers arriving on the scene in response to the driver's 911 call.

After the trooper passed, she turned around in a business parking lot and got back on I-84 using an illegal turnaround, police said.

She turned herself in to police earlier this week and was released on a $5,000 bond, authorities said.

