Woman Says Man Paid Her $100 To Rob Tolland, Mansfield Banks: Police

Sarah Stuart, 24, was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 30, and charged with theft, conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of robbery, according to Connecticut State Police.

Stuart spoke with investigators in March 2022 after being identified as the woman involved in multiple bank robberies on the same day a week earlier, police said. She told investigators that a man who identified himself as “Jay,” whom she met at a gas station, offered her between $3,000 and $5,000 for each robbery.

She agreed, and Jay gave her a script to follow, warning there was “no room for slip-ups,” according to police.

Stuart said she was instructed to write a demand note ordering bank staff to place $10,000 in large bills into a bag and empty their cash drawer because she claimed to have a gun.

Jay allegedly drove her to a bank on Merrow Road in Tolland and handed her the note. Stuart entered the bank but became too afraid to hand over the letter and left, she told police. Jay then told her to go back inside and follow through.

She did, but the teller couldn’t read the note because it was partially obscured by a sticker on the window, and they also struggled to understand Stuart because she was mumbling, according to the police report.

The teller placed $50 in an envelope and handed it to her before she left.

The pair allegedly used the money to buy gas before heading to a second bank on Middle Turnpike in Mansfield. This time, the teller complied with the note and handed over $10,000 in an envelope, but pressed a hidden alarm button on a keychain, police said.

Stuart said she gave the money to Jay, but when she asked for her share, he told her it needed to be “washed” first by a man he knew at a casino, according to police.

She claimed Jay gave her $100 for drugs, telling her they were “teammates,” but after dropping her off in Hartford, she said she never saw him again.

Jay’s identity was redacted from Stuart’s police file, but police said he was arrested hours after the robberies.

Stuart is currently being held on a $250,000 bond, according to authorities.

