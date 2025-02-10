Tesla Driver Clocked At 130 MPH On I-84 In Tolland Said He Was Rushing To See Sick Friend: Cops

On Saturday, Feb. 8, at approximately 11 a.m., troopers from Troop C in Tolland were conducting speed enforcement on I-84 westbound in Union when they spotted a gray Tesla traveling at an extremely high speed near Exit 74.

According to police, the vehicle was weaving across all three lanes to pass traffic. It took several miles for a trooper to catch up to the car, which was ultimately stopped on the right shoulder near Exit 70 in Willington.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Zhenyang Xu, reportedly told troopers he was speeding because he was in a rush to visit a sick friend in New York.

Xu was arrested without incident and transported to Troop C for processing. He was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain a lane, and six counts of improper passing.

Xu was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Feb. 24.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Tolland and receive free news updates.