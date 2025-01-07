Robert Bickford, of Ashford, crashed around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, when his Honda Civic skidded off of the Exit 69 off-ramp on I-84, Connecticut State Police said. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash. Officials provided little information on the circumstances of the crash, multiple wrecks were reported on Monday because of weather-related incidents.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the crash to contact Trooper Nicholas Miranda at 860-896-3200.

