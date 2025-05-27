Police ID 21-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Tolland Crash

Tyler West was traveling north on Route 195 near 593 Merrow Road in Tolland around 8:40 p.m. when an SUV backed out of a driveway and turned into the southbound lane, where the two vehicles collided, according to Connecticut State Police.

The impact threw the Tolland rider from his bike, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 33-year-old SUV driver, a Mansfield man, was not injured. He remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to contact Trooper Jarred Bolduc at 860-896-3200 or jarred.bolduc@ct.gov.

