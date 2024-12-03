Man Strips Naked In Tolland Restaurant, Shocking Families, Prompting Arrest

Andrew Kinghorn, 42, of Ellington, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 29, and charged with second-degree breach of peace and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, Connecticut State Police reported.

It happened at Papa T's, a restaurant on Merrow Road in Tolland. Employees told police that Kinghorn entered the restaurant fully clothed around 6 p.m., sat at the counter, and requested a menu. He then went to the restroom, where he stayed for 10 to 15 minutes, before emerging completely naked, police said.

The unexpected display caused alarm among customers, particularly families with children, according to authorities.

When troopers arrived, they found Kinghorn still inside the restroom. He complied with their orders to put his clothes back on and was taken into custody without further incident.

Kinghorn was released after posting a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Dec. 11.

Police have not provided information on a possible motive for Kinghorn’s actions.

