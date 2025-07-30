Ian Pierce, 34, was arrested last week after a months-long investigation led by the Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force, Connecticut State Police said.

Pierce, a former insurance agent, was fired in March 2020 after his employer discovered he was pocketing client payments, State Police said. The Connecticut Insurance Department revoked his license in June 2021 for allegedly stealing from accounts, accepting payments on canceled policies, and issuing loans to himself, an investigation ruled.

Despite that, Pierce allegedly told clients, friends, and family that he had taken a new job at another company, police said. Investigators say he used fake bank receipts, insurance forms, fraudulent paperwork, and bogus emails to maintain the appearance of legitimacy for years.

He is also accused of defrauding a friend who loaned him $4,400 to close a supposed business deal. Months later, Pierce gave the friend two cashier’s checks, each for more than the loan amount, but both were returned unpaid, police said.

Investigators said the checks matched others Pierce allegedly used in the life insurance schemes.

The friend told police they do not believe there was a business deal and that Piercre may have been trying to repay gambling debts, an arrest warrant said.

Authorities charged Pierce with:

Larceny in the first degree

Larceny in the second degree (four counts)

Larceny in the third degree (two counts)

Forgery in the first degree

Forgery in the second degree (four counts)

Forgery in the third degree (seven counts)

Issuing a bad check larger than $2,000 (9 counts)

Criminal impersonation (three counts)

He was released on $335,000 bond, authorities said.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

