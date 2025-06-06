Wes McRoy, of Thompson, was arrested Friday, June 6, and charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, operating under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and with a motor vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.

Authorities said McRoy crashed his Chevrolet Camaro Z28 on May 26, 2024, along a straight stretch of Buckley Road in Thompson. Troopers discovered a 377-foot burnout mark starting at a nearby intersection that led directly to the crash site.

McRoy’s passenger had to be cut from the mangled vehicle and airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries, police said. McRoy also sustained injuries, but they were reportedly less severe.

The victim told investigators they had expressed concerns about McRoy’s reckless driving behavior in the past and had previously felt unsafe while riding with him.

They also told police the two had spent the afternoon at a friend’s pool party, where McRoy had been smoking marijuana and taking shots of alcohol before driving.

A toxicology test later revealed McRoy had marijuana, methamphetamine, morphine/codeine, and methadone in his system, the police report said. Investigators also found two beer cans in the car, although one was unopened.

McRoy was being held on a $100,000 bond, police said.

