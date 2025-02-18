Thompson Man, 70, Sexually Assaulted Multiple Children Over Several Years: Police

Michael Collette, of Thompson, was arrested Friday, Feb. 14, and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor, Connecticut State Police said.

The investigation began in November when a 9-year-old boy told police that Collette had repeatedly sexually assaulted him while babysitting him when the child's parents were away, a police report said.

The boy gave detailed descriptions of the attacks and said they happened in multiple locations of Collette's property, including his home, an attic workshop, and the second floor of a detached garage, the report said.

During their investigation, police found two other alleged victims who reported similar abuse while Collette watched them. A 20-year-old woman told investigators she was molested in the detached garage as well when she was just 9, per a police report.

A third victim claimed the abuse lasted from when she was 8 to 13, police said.

All three alleged victims gave consistent statements, recalling the color of the furniture, the furniture that was in the rooms during the assaults, and the words Collette used while attacking them, the reports said.

All said Collette would bathe them and linger in the bathroom.

Collette was released after posting a $425,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Thompson and receive free news updates.