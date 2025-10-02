Putnam Man Intoxicated, Speeding At 100MPH Before Rollover Crash Closed I-395 In Thompson: Cops

Dylan McCaughey, 22, of Putnam, was identified as the driver in the Wednesday, Oct. 1, crash just before 9 p.m., authorities said.

Troopers said his car veered off the southbound side of the highway, went over an embankment, flipped over a guardrail, and landed on its roof in the northbound lane near Exit 50. The crash forced police to close a portion of the interstate as crews worked the scene.

McCaughey’s passenger told them the car was going more than 100 mph before losing control, according to police. The passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken for evaluation.

McCaughey refused medical treatment and fought with paramedics when they tried to help him, State Police said.

Troopers reported that McCaughey showed “clear signs of impairment.” He refused sobriety testing at the scene. When an officer attempted to arrest him, police said McCaughey pulled away before two troopers secured him in handcuffs.

McCaughey faces charges including reckless driving, operating under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and interfering with an officer. He was released on a $5,000 bond, State Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Thompson and receive free news updates.