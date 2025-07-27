Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Crash With SUV In Thompson; Police Investigating

Robert White, of North Grosvenordale, was killed in a crash in Thompson on Saturday, July 26, at around 7:35 p.m., State Police said.

White was driving north on Fabyan Road and collided with an oncoming SUV near the intersection with Brickyard Road. The driver, a 44-year-old Canterbury woman, was taken to an area hospital for treatment after the crash, police said. Her passenger was not injured.

Authorities ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact Connecticut State Police Troop D at 860-779-4900.

