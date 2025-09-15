Driver 3 Times Over Limit Busted Going Wrong Way On I-395 In Plainfield: Police

Benjamin Benoit, 23, of Thompson, faces multiple charges after police said he was driving with a blood-alcohol content three times over the legal limit.

Connecticut State Troopers pulled over Benoit's truck on Saturday, Sept. 13, just before 2 a.m. near Exit 29 on I-395.

Police said Benoit showed “slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person.” They added he “had difficulty comprehending the fact that he was driving on the wrong side of the highway.”

Benoit failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, police said. At the barracks, police said chemical testing showed Benoit’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

He faces charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and using a handheld device while driving, State Police said.

He was released on a $500 bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Thompson and receive free news updates.