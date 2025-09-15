Partly Cloudy 78°

Driver 3 Times Over Limit Busted Going Wrong Way On I-395 In Plainfield: Police

Troopers stopped a drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-395 after several 911 calls warned of a white pickup barreling north in the southbound lanes, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Benjamin Benoit, 23, of Thompson, faces multiple charges after police said he was driving with a blood-alcohol content three times over the legal limit.

Connecticut State Troopers pulled over Benoit's truck on Saturday, Sept. 13, just before 2 a.m. near Exit 29 on I-395. 

Police said Benoit showed “slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person.” They added he “had difficulty comprehending the fact that he was driving on the wrong side of the highway.”

Benoit failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody, police said. At the barracks, police said chemical testing showed Benoit’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

He faces charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, and using a handheld device while driving, State Police said.

He was released on a $500 bond. 

