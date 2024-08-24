24-Year-Old Accused Of Pointing Fake Assault Rifle At Drivers On I-395 In Thompson, Putnam

The incident happened Friday night, Aug. 23, in Windham County.

Connecticut State Police Troop D in Danielson received multiple 911 calls reporting a red-colored sedan that was being operated aggressively.

The vehicle was allegedly tailgating vehicles on I-395 southbound in the towns of Thompson and Putnam while its operator was pointing a firearm at other motorists in a threatening manner.

Additional 911 calls were received regarding a red vehicle on Route 44 in Putnam, where at a traffic light, the sedan operator was allegedly pointing what appeared to be a black assault rifle at the operators of nearby vehicles.

Responding Putnam Police officers and troopers located the accused vehicle, a red Dodge Avenger, on Powhattan Street in Putnam.

Investigators made contact with the accused operator, identified as Angelo Raymond Martinez, age 24, of Putnam.

During the investigation, a black AR-style paintball gun was located within the vehicle, which was subsequently processed as evidence in this investigation.

Based upon the information obtained and evidence observed, Martinez was taken into state police custody and transported to Troop D, where he was processed and charged with:

Threatening in the first degree (armed/displaying a firearm),

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle,

Operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs,

Breach of peace in the second degree (five counts).

He was held on a $15,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Danielson Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Thompson and receive free news updates.