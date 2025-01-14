$1M Lottery Jackpot: Thompson Winner Planning 'Nice Lunch,' Investments With Cash

Helena Greenleaf, of Thompson, won the seven-figure prize playing the “$2,500,000 Merry & Bright” game, a holiday-themed $10 scratch-off ticket.

She elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Outside of that lunch, Greenleaf said she'll invest her winnings.

She bought the ticket at Cumberland Farms, 502 Washington St. in Auburn, Massachusetts. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

