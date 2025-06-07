CT Man, Teen Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Stone Wall Off Route 8 in Thomaston

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on Route 8 North in Thomaston, according to Connecticut State Police. The 23-year-old Torrington driver and a 19-year-old passenger were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries. Doctors expect both to survive.

Investigators are working to determine why the 2013 Honda Accord left the highway near Exit 40, struck a guardrail, and then collided with the wall.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is urged to contact Trooper Amitai Khariton at 860-626-7900 or Amitai.Khariton@ct.gov.

