Fair 70°

SHARE

Lehman Blackmon ID'd As MacDougall-Walker Inmate Who Died

Officials have identified an inmate who died after a medical emergency inside his cell at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield.

Police tape

Police tape

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/David von Diemar @davidvondiemar
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Lehman Blackmon, 48, suffered the medical event Wednesday, Aug. 20, and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, corrections officials said Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine Blackmon’s cause of death.

Blackmon had a lengthy criminal history and was serving two sentences at the time of his death: a 14-month sentence for conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny in Meriden and a one-year sentence for escape in Waterbury, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to both charges in May.

to follow Daily Voice Suffield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE