Lehman Blackmon, 48, suffered the medical event Wednesday, Aug. 20, and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, corrections officials said Thursday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine Blackmon’s cause of death.

Blackmon had a lengthy criminal history and was serving two sentences at the time of his death: a 14-month sentence for conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny in Meriden and a one-year sentence for escape in Waterbury, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to both charges in May.

