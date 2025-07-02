Bobcat Carpool: Fuzzy Fare Evaders Hitched Ride From Somers To Suffield In Truck Engine

Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police say the bobcat kittens somehow clung to the engine compartment for the eight-mile trip north from Somers to Suffield, proving once and for all that felines really do have nerves of steel.

“Officer Heath and ACO Selig (Suffield PD) spent over an hour chasing these two furballs all over the underside of this truck!” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

After a gentle game of hide-and-seek with paws and flashlights, the rescue team finally prevailed, and the animals were captured unharmed.

The kittens’ next stop is back to rural Somers in the hopes they can be reunited with their mother. Authorities will set up cameras near where the cats started their truck trek in the hopes of finding their mom.

If the remote cameras show she hasn’t returned, the pair will head to a licensed rehabber until they can fend for themselves.

Local wildlife experts aren’t shocked to see baby bobcats roaming suburbia. Sightings statewide topped 4,000 in 2024, quadruple the numbers from just five years earlier, as the once-rare cats claw their way back from the brink, according to CT Insider.

While these cute critters made it home safe, conservationists say it's important to take steps to avoid a confrontation with bobcats.

Safety check: Before you start your engine, give a quick look under the car, especially if you live near woods or open fields.

Keep pets close: Bobcats usually shy away from people, but a curious house cat or off-leash dog can spell trouble.

Call for help, not heroics: If you spot orphaned kittens or injured wildlife, phone local animal control. They have the nets and the patience.

In the meantime, Suffield residents can toast a happy ending. But maybe peek under the hood before the next drive-thru coffee run. Because in Connecticut’s bobcat boom, every commute could come with bonus passengers.

