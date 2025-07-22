1 Dead In Suffield House Fire; Crews Investigating Cause Of Blaze

Fire crews were called to the Mather Street home around 10:30 a.m. The house was "fully engulfed in flames" when crews arrived, Suffield firefighters said.

Rescuers couldn't locate one of the residents of the home and ran inside to find them unresponsive. Crews carried them outside and performed CPR, but firefighters could not revive them.

The person's name has not been released.

The area around the home was closed hours after firefighters put out the flames as authorities investigated what sparked the fatal blaze.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffield and receive free news updates.