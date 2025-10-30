Stonington High Student Arrested After Gun Report Prompts Lockdown: Police

Stonington police said they were called to Stonington High School around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, for reports of a weapon on campus.

Officials placed the school on lockdown as a precaution and later reduced it to a classroom hold. Police arrested the unnamed student following a brief investigation, authorities stated. Officers did not say if they found a gun.

Administrators lifted the hold and released students around 1 p.m. No one was injured, and the school is "safe and secure," Stonington police said.

Police remained on scene Thursday afternoon as the investigation continues.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stonington-North Stonington and receive free news updates.