Shawn Twomey Of New Haven Killed In Stonington I-95 Crash

A 52-year-old Connecticut motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-95 in Stonington, authorities said. 

Shawn Twomey, of New Haven, was piloting his Suzuki GSX-R1000 around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday when he crashed into a truck near the I-91 South interchange, Connecticut State Police said. 

Twomey was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, authorities said. The truck driver was not injured. 

Authorities are investigating the crash. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-6500 or timothy.wengloski@ct.gov. 

