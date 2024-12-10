Rabid Raccoon Found In North Stonington: Officials Urge Precautions To Protect Pets, Residents

The Ledge Light Health District announced on Monday, Dec. 9, that the stray animal had tested positive for rabies in North Stonington.

Rabies spreads through an infected animal's saliva, usually via bites or scratches, according to the Ledge Light Health District in a Facebook post. It can also be transmitted when infected saliva contacts open wounds or mucous membranes such as the eyes, mouth, or nose.

Raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes, and bats are the most common carriers in Connecticut.

Infected animals can show signs of unusual aggression, lack of fear of humans, odd vocalizations, circling, staggering, partial paralysis, or the classic “foaming at the mouth” as paralysis impairs swallowing.

Officials urge residents to take steps to protect themselves and their pets:

Ensure pets are vaccinated, as required by law.

Keep pets indoors whenever possible.

Avoid feeding wild animals, intentionally or unintentionally; secure garbage cans.

Report wild animals that appear sick or display unusual behavior.

Anyone worried about rabies exposure or seeking to report an animal exhibiting symptoms should contact the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011. For animals posing an immediate threat, call DEEP’s emergency dispatch at 860-424-3333 or your local police department.

Residents in North Stonington can call the town's Animal Control office at 860-287-2197.

