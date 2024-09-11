Fair 70°

Intoxicated Driver Who Crashed Into CT Construction Worker in Stonington Caught: Police

Authorities in Connecticut say they've caught a man who crashed into a construction worker on I-95 and sped away. 

Fairfield County man Julio Leodan Macancela, age 46, of Danbury, was arrested in Rhode Island after being pulled over by police on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Connecticut State Police said. 

A construction crew was working I-95 in the area of Exit 91-92 in Stonington in New London County around 6:30 p.m. when a GMC Sierra truck crashed into a worker and sped away, authorities said. They suffered minor injuries. 

Police in Rhode Island caught up to the GMC and arrested Macancela on a charge of driving under the influence, authorities said. Connecticut police have filed an arrest report with the courts for the accused hit-and-run crash. 

