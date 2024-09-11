Intoxicated Driver Who Crashed Into CT Construction Worker in Stonington Caught: Police

Fairfield County man Julio Leodan Macancela, age 46, of Danbury, was arrested in Rhode Island after being pulled over by police on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Connecticut State Police said.

A construction crew was working I-95 in the area of Exit 91-92 in Stonington in New London County around 6:30 p.m. when a GMC Sierra truck crashed into a worker and sped away, authorities said. They suffered minor injuries.

Police in Rhode Island caught up to the GMC and arrested Macancela on a charge of driving under the influence, authorities said. Connecticut police have filed an arrest report with the courts for the accused hit-and-run crash.

