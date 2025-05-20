Fire Guts Top-Ranked RI Oyster Bar — A Favorite For CT Diners

Matunuck Oyster Bar, located in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, caught fire shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, CBS News reported.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and heavy smoke pouring from the two-story building. Strong winds intensified the blaze and hindered firefighting efforts, Union Fire District Chief Steve Pinch told USA Today.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire after a fierce battle, but the restaurant is believed to be a total loss. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The popular eatery was recognized by USA Today as one of America’s top oyster bars and attracted customers from across New England.

It was also an important part of the local community.

"Everybody in town either works or knows somebody that works at the oyster bar, or comes here and enjoys the oyster bar," Chief Pinch said. "We're just saddened for all the employees and the owner."

