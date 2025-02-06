DUI Driver 'Pawed Like A Cat' After Being Woken Up By Trooper On I-95 In Stonington: Police

At approximately 3:18 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, a Troop E-Montville Trooper stopped to check on what appeared to be a disabled vehicle in the northbound lanes near Exit 91, Connecticut State Police said.

Instead, they found Christian Gonzalez, of East Haven, asleep behind the wheel with the driver’s side window rolled down, police said.

When the Trooper illuminated the vehicle with a flashlight, Gonzalez reportedly woke up and began “gently pawing like a cat” in the direction of the light, asking for it to be turned off, according to police. The Trooper quickly observed signs of impairment and asked Gonzalez to step out of the car.

Gonzalez agreed to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests but failed to perform to standard, police said. Further investigation revealed that his driver’s license was suspended and that he had a prior DUI arrest.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Troop E headquarters, where he was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs - second offense and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension.

Gonzalez was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Feb. 20, 2025.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stonington-North Stonington and receive free news updates.