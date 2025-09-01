Driver Intentionally Targeted Pedestrian In Stonington Crash: Police

Officers responded Saturday night, Aug. 30, to Mason Island Road at Glen Hill Road, where they found an injured pedestrian. Witnesses pointed police toward the suspect’s vehicle, which was stopped in traffic nearby, according to investigators.

When officers approached, the driver, who is from Mystic, spoke with police before trying to crash into the victim a second time while they sat by a nearby stone wall with several other people, authorities said.

The suspect then fled but was stopped a short distance away, according to investigators.

Authorities later learned he had hit another person and sped away earlier that night.

The driver was arrested and charged with evading responsibility with physical injury, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit assault, reckless driving, and disobeying the signal of an officer, police said. He was released on a $250,000 bond.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

