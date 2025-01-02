Driver Found Asleep on I-95 With Fentanyl In Car In North Stonington Attacks Nurse: Police

Joshua West, 34, of Warwick, Rhode Island, is charged with operating under the influence, illegal possession of a weapon, interfering with an officer, carrying a firearm while under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, breach of peace, and carrying a pistol without a permit, according to Connecticut State Police.

The incident began when troopers responded to reports of a disabled vehicle near Exit 92 on I-95 South in North Stonington on Dec. 28, police said. Troopers found West slumped over the steering wheel, unresponsive.

When he regained consciousness a few minutes later, troopers said he showed clear signs of intoxication and later failed a field sobriety test.

A search of his vehicle uncovered suspected fentanyl and a loaded .40-caliber pistol, for which West did not have a permit, police said.

Troopers transported West to a nearby hospital for observation and additional tests, but while receiving treatment, he allegedly tried to punch a nurse, authorities said. Hospital staff restrained him before any injuries occurred.

West was held on a $50,000 bond, police said.

