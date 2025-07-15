CT Troopers Justified In Shooting Suspect Who Killed Police K9 In Stonington: State

The deadly incident happened during a high-risk operation to arrest 42-year-old Vaughn Malloy, who was wanted for a 2022 shooting in Norwich. Troopers believed Malloy was inside a home at 69 Mechanic Street and used a loudspeaker to call for him to surrender. He didn’t respond, according to the State Inspector General.

After police broke down the front door with an armored Bearcat vehicle, Malloy ran out the back, armed with a gun. He ignored commands to stop and tried to escape on foot. Troopers fired non-lethal foam rounds to stop him, and a police dog named K9 Broko was released, per the IG report.

“K9 Broko reached Malloy’s location at nearly the same time he fell to the ground and immediately engaged,” Trooper Gregory Fascendini, who was there, told investigators.

But moments later, Malloy shot K9 Broko several times, killing the dog. Troopers say Malloy then fired at them and at nearby homes. Several officers returned fire, striking Malloy and mortally wounding him. He later died at the hospital.

“I had no other option than to return fire ... to defend myself, other Troopers and the public,” Fascendini told investigators.

The state’s Inspector General said troopers acted reasonably and within the law, calling the use of deadly force justified. No other injuries were reported.

K9 Broko, remembered as a loyal partner, was honored at the scene by his handler and fellow troopers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stonington-North Stonington and receive free news updates.