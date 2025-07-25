Bank Robbery Suspect Killed in Fiery Crash After Escaping Stonington Heist: Police

Around 11:20 Tuesday morning, July 22, a man walked into the Chelsea Groton Savings Bank in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington. He implied he had a weapon and got away with cash before speeding off on a blue motorcycle, according to police.

Just 13 minutes later, state troopers were called to a fatal crash near Exit 91 on I-95 Southbound. A blue Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle had collided with a tractor-trailer. The rider died at the scene.

Authorities have now confirmed the man who crashed on I-95 was the same person involved in the bank robbery earlier that morning.

Authorities said they are not releasing his name, but Connecticut State Police previously identified the driver as Shawn Twomey.

Anyone who may have seen the bank robbery, the motorcycle riding in the area, or the crash is urged to contact the Stonington Police Department or Trooper Timothy Wengloski at Troop E-Montville at 860-848-6500 or timothy.wengloski@ct.gov.

Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

