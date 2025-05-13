2 Men Seriously Injured In Head-On Voluntown Crash; 1 Airlifted For Emergency Treatment

A 33-year-old Plainfield man was driving east on Beach Pond Road in Voluntown around 4:45 a.m. when a Land Rover crossed the center line and slammed into his truck, Connecticut State Police said.

Firefighters had to cut both him and the 22-year-old South Windsor man who was driving the Land Rover from their vehicles before paramedics could take them for medical treatment.

The Plainfield driver was airlifted to a hospital in Rhode Island for emergency care. The South Windsor man was taken to William W. Backus Hospital, police said.

Investigators urge witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to contact Trooper Timothy Wengloski at 860-848-4500 or email Timothy.Wengloski@ct.gov.

