Stafford Man Faces Second DUI Charge After Wild Crash That Tore Tires Off Truck: Sheriff

Larry Greenhow Jr., 51, is facing a slew of charges after deputies responded to a crash shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, near Countryside Drive and Stony Hill Road, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

When first responders arrived, they found Greenhow allegedly intoxicated and belligerent.

Deputies say Greenhow dismissed the crash as “none of your business” and resisted detention, threatening to kill the officers.

An open beer was also found inside the wrecked truck.

Greenhow’s charges include:

Driving under the influence - second offense within five years;

Second offense refusal;

Drinking while driving;

Two counts of obstruction of justice;

Traffic lane violations.

He was held temporarily at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, police said.

