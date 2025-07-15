Stafford Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Dogs Found With Infections, Wounds, Sicknesses

Neal Basinet, of Stafford, was arrested late last week after months of investigations and discussions with police. He is charged with four counts of animal cruelty, Connecticut State Police said. He wa released on a $5,000 bond.

Municipal Animal Control Officer Jennifer Miller described the scene as disturbing. One dog, “Athena,” was covered in puncture wounds from fighting, had swollen joints, and her feet showed deformities “consistent with lack of exercise and poor nutrition as a puppy.” She was also suffering from double ear infections, conjunctivitis, and a yeast infection in both ears, authorities said.

Another dog, “Reina,” a young Neapolitan Mastiff, had trouble walking. A deep puncture wound in her leg had created a four-inch tunnel of infection. She also had a second infected bite on her neck that needed sutures, along with a severe ear infection and an untreated wound in her jowl.

“Colton,” an American Bully, was underweight and had visible foot deformities. He, too, was diagnosed with double ear infections and was suffering from diarrhea requiring parasite treatment. His medical issues were also linked to neglect during his early development.

The fourth dog, “Ruby,” was found coated in feces and urine, with puncture wounds believed to be from a dog fight. Like the others, Ruby had been denied basic care and hygiene for an extended period.

According to Miller, these conditions did not improve despite repeated promises from Basinet, who continued to cancel scheduled visits and vet appointments. On a final visit in June, officers removed all four dogs after finding them in worse condition.

Basinet admitted to some medical issues of his own but declined to surrender the animals voluntarily.

Veterinarians confirmed the dogs’ suffering stemmed from long-term neglect. The painful infections, physical deformities, and injuries from fighting highlight what investigators say was ongoing, preventable cruelty.

