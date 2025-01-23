Ellington Woman Killed In Snowmobile Crash At Tolland County Ski Resort, Passenger Hurt

Jamie Gallicchio, of Ellington, was involved in a crash around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Sun Valley Resort at 51 Old Springfield Rd. in Stafford, police said.

Gallicchio was ejected from the snowmobile in the crash. Ski patrol and emergency crews helped paramedics rush her to Johnson Memorial Hospital, and doctors there later airlifted her to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, where she died of her wounds hours after the crash, Connecticut State Police said.

Her passenger, a 45-year-old West Springfield, Massachusetts, man, sustained minor injuries in the crash, police said. He refused medical attention.

Rusiecki is the only known witness to the crash, and what led up to it is under investigation.

Investigators urge anyone who saw the wreck or has any information on it to contact Trooper Nicholas Miranda at 860-896-3200 or nicholas.miranda@ct.gov.

