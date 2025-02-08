ATV Operator Airlifted In Stafford Crash On Frozen Lake: State Police

Stafford Police and Troop C personnel were dispatched to Lake Shore Boulevard at approximately 1:05 p.m. following reports of an ATV crash, Connecticut State Police said. Initial reports indicated serious injuries, leading Life Star to respond.

However, police later clarified that Life Star responded as a precaution. Upon arrival, the ATV operator was found conscious and alert. The rider was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The accident occurred on the frozen lake rather than the roadway, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details about the operator’s identity or the circumstances of the crash were immediately available.

